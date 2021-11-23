Thank You Teaser: Naga Chaitanya is one happy man with a free spirit, beautiful visuals take the cake

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with director Vikram Kumar for a film titled, Thank You. On his birthday today, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of Naga Chaitanya and it looks every bit exciting. One can see, Chay is looking like one happy man as he enjoys a merry-go-round ride in a peppy first poster.

To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, Thank You marks the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam. The film has cinematography by PC Sriram, S Thaman is onboard for the music, B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Thank You is going to be high on emotions, entertainment and action. Raashii Khanna plays the female lead role opposite Chaitanya in the film

Check out Naga Chaitanya's the first look and teaser from Thank You below:

Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie pic.twitter.com/xcEmlkJmH8 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier today, the makers of his upcoming film Bangarraju released the teaser as a birthday treat to his fans. Naga Chaitanya looks perky in the teaser with Anup Rubens background score further beautifying the visuals. It brings back the memories of Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Sharing the teaser, Nagarjuna wrote, "Presenting our. on his birthday. Love you ra."

Bangarraju stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, and Kriti Shetty in the lead roles. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography. Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana