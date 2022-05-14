Thank You: Naga Chaitanya looks handsome in new poster, gets a release date in July; Check out

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with director Vikram Kumar for a film titled, Thank You. Today, the makers of the film have unveiled the release date of Naga Chaitanya along with a new poster. Thank You will release in theaters on on July 8th 2022. The actor is seen walking in snow with a smile and looks handsome as ever. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Thank You marks the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam. The film has cinematography by PC Sriram, S Thaman is onboard for the music, B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Thank You is going to be high on emotions, entertainment and action. Raashii Khanna plays the female lead role opposite Chaitanya in the film.

Opening up about the plot of Thank You, the actor said, “It’s a slice of life, travelogue kind of a film. Let’s say, a feel goof breezy film about a guy who goes down the memory lane. It explores the importance of gratitude and that’s the soul of Thank You. If everything goes well, it will release very soon.”

