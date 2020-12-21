  1. Home
Thank You: Naga Chaitanya's film with Vikram Kumar starts rolling from today

The makers of Naga Chaitanya's Thank You also shared a glimpse from the sets as they began with the shoot today.
Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film titled, Thank You with director Vikram Kumar goes on floors from today. The makers have kickstarted shoot from today with a huge star cast.  P. C. Sreeram, cinematographer and film director took to social media and shared the news about the same. His tweet read: "My next  journey  with @Vikram_K_Kumar for #Thankyou TheMovie will start rolling  from today with huge star  cast.  Mr Dil Raju will produce his ambitious project .other details will be revealed very shortly. @chay_akkineni." 

To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the project has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers also shared a glimpse from the sets as they began with the shoot. S Thaman, who is roped in for the film's music, took to Twitter and wished good luck to the team. His tweet read, "My best wishes to dear brother  @chay_akkineni and our Ace cinematographer @pcsreeram gaaru." Meanwhile, the makers are yet to reveal female lead of the upcoming film, Thank You. 

Check it out below: 


After Manam, Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar are teaming up for the second time. B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is on the edit. 

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Love Story co-starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will witness sizzling chemistry between Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya on the big screen. 

