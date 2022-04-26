Thank You: Raashii Khanna shares a rare PIC of co-star Naga Chaitanya checking his phone on the sets

Raashii Khanna will be seen sharing the screen with Naga Chaitanya in the romantic comedy Thank You helmed by Vikram Kumar. Now, the actress has dropped a BTS still from the flick. The photo shows a rare sight of Naga Chaitanya on the phone. While the Bangarraju actor is busy on phone, the rest of the cast and crew are sitting by his side chit-chatting. She captioned the photo as, "A rare sight of @chayakkineni being on the phone!"

Apart from the leads, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be playing crucial parts in the flick. The movie's technical crew has cinematographer PC Sreeram handling the camera and ace composer S Thaman as the music director. The shooting of Thank You began in December 2020 and the project is expected to release in cinema halls by the end of 2022.

Check out the picture below:

The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial alongside Gopichand. The legal comedy will be out for the audience in theatres on 1 July. Directed by filmmaker Maruthi, the venture has been financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. This forthcoming laughter ride also stars Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in crucial roles. The background score for the project has been provided by Jakes Bejoy, while Karm Chawla is the director of photography.

In the meantime, Raashii Khanna will also be a part of the Bollywood venture Yodha. This action thriller has been directed by Sagar Ambre and has Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead.

Also Read: Ram Pothineni clicked at Hyderabad airport; Returns from Chennai after The Warrior song launch; See pics