Thank You Song Farewell: Naga Chaitanya takes us through the beautiful journey of college life

The third track titled Farewell from Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thank You is out. The lyrical video shows beautiful memories of college life and will remind you of your dear friends. Music is composed by S Thaman, Chandrabose penned the lyrics and Arman Malik crooned the song.

Taking to Twitter, that actor shared the lyrical song video and wrote, "The Heart-warming #FAREWELL song from #ThankYouTheMovie. Here’s the 3rd single from the album #Farewell song out now!." The makers have already released two songs titled Maaro Maaro and Ento Enteynto from the flick. Both these numbers have been received well by the audience.

Watch Farwell video song here:

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya was spotted along with Raashii Khanna at promotions of their film in Hyderabad. The Majili actor looked all dapper in a double-shaded shirt and denim.

Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar. This movie marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is under process. While Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in pivotal roles. The story is penned by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nagarjuna got emotional talking about his father ANR at Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's Manam event

The film was scheduled to release on July 8, but has now been postponed to July 22. However, a reason for the postponement of the film has not been mentioned yet.