Thank You, TamilRockerz to The Warriorr: 8 South movies to watch this week on OTT

All you need on weekends is a cozy spot and a good movie to unwind and reset. In the last few weeks, movies like Rocketry - The Nambi Effect and 777 Charlie among other South films managed to entertain the audience. Well, it is likely to be another busy week on OTT platforms as movies like Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You, Ram Pothineni's The Warrior, Sai Pallavi's Gargi, and a few others are set to take over OTT platforms.

Here’s a list of the new South movies and shows that must be on your binge list for this weekend:

1. TamilRockerz: Where and when to watch

Inspired by real-life events, this fiction series titled TamilRockerz will take viewers on the journey of a cop named Rudra, played by Arun Vijay. The story is based on the piracy of movies, written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and Rajesh Manjunath, also featuring Azhagam Perumal, MS Bhaskar, Iswarya Menon, Vani Bhojan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and Tharun Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed by Arivazhagan, Tamil Rockerz will premiere on August 19th on SonyLIV.

2. The Warriorr: When and Where to watch

Ram Pothineni starrer 'The Warrior', which is a bilingual film that was released in both Tamil and Telugu in theatres The action comedy will now be available on Hotstar from August 11th.

3. Maha: When and Where to watch

Hansika Motwani's 50th Movie titled Maha has been released on aha Tamil. The film is out on OTT after 15 days of theatrical run.

4. 19(1)(a): When and Where to watch

Released on July 29, 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nithya Menen is directed by debutant Indhu V.S. The film was released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.

5. Thank You: When and Where to watch

Naga Chaitanya's latest release Thank You is available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11. The romantic drama had released in theatres on July 22.

6. Cadaver: When and Where to watch



Amala Paul's debut production venture, which also stars her in the lead role will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 12.

7. Gargi: When and Where to watch

Sai Pallavi's recently released courtroom drama Gargi, which opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike is set to release on August 12, 2022, on SonyLiv.

8. Malayankunju: When and Where to watch

Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2022. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the film also features Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles.

