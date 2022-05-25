Thank You Teaser OUT: Naga Chaitanya shows the journey of a happy, loving person to a cold-hearted one

The teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thank You is out and is rollercoaster ride of emotions. The video shows a journey of fun loving man to cold hearted and Naga Chaitanya's various avatar look quite intriquing.

Apart from the leads, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be playing crucial parts in the flick. The movie's technical crew has cinematographer PC Sreeram handling the camera and ace composer S Thaman as the music director. The shooting of Thank You began has been wrapped up and will release in theaters on on July 8th 2022.

Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar. While Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in pivotal roles. The story is penned by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.