Thank You Trailer: Naga Chaitanya hits the right chord with this coming-of-age emotional drama

The highly-awaited trailer of Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You is finally here. The clip narrates the journey of Abhi, a hockey player who wants to thank everyone in his life for making him who he is today. The film looks like an emotional rollercoaster. The video perfectly shows his journey from a happy-go-lucky boy to a stone-cold man. From the locations to the background music, everything about this drama hits the right chord with the movie buffs.

This movie marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and filmmaker Vikram K Kumar after the film Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is undershot at the moment. Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair have played the female leads, along with Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy in other important roles. The heart-touching story of Thank You has been penned by BVS Ravi. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the project has made headlines ever since its inception.

Check out the trailer below:

PC Sreeram looked after the camera work of the film and ace composer S Thaman rendered the music. Thank You will be coming to the cinema halls on the 22nd of July this year.

Additionally, after sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraaju, Krithi Shetty has once again collaborated with him for director Venkat Prabhu's next. Talking about her latest venture the actress said, "We will be starting the shoot next month probably. I'm extremely excited to work with him because now that we have already worked together and I know how chill it is to work with him, I'm definitely looking forward to it. Plus, people have also seemed to like our pair quite a bit...I think we should give the people another nice film."

