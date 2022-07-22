Thank You Twitter Review: Netizens praise Naga Chaitanya starrer, call it 'a feast for Mahesh Babu fans'

The much-anticipated Friday is finally here. Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You has reached the cinema halls today. Many cinema-goers rushed to the theatres to witness the first day, the first show of this romantic drama. A couple of them also shared their opinion about the movie on Twitter. One of the movie-buff penned on the micro-blogging site, “Feel good movie, watch with your friends and family. @chay_akkineni acting at peaks #ThankYouTheMovie #ThankYou". The other one wrote, “Chusinanduku cheppinatundi."

The project deals with the subject of self-discovery. It narrates Naga Chaitanya's character Abhi's journey. This wealthy businessman was once a happy-go-lucky hockey player but became self-obsessed and cold-hearted due to his experiences in life. The rest of the prominent characters in the film have been essayed by Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair, who are seen as the female leads in the flick, along with Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy in other key roles.

Check out the reactions below:

#Thankyou movie chusaka na ex ki phn chesi thankyou chepaali nannu vadilesi vellipoinanduku — (@UpendraDhfm_) July 22, 2022

Helmed by Vikram K Kumar, Thank You has managed to hit the right chord with the fans since the very first day. The actor and director combo had already worked together in the 2014 movie named Manam. Right now, they have also collaborated for a web series Dhootha, which has Prachi Desai opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, BVS Ravi has written the gripping story of Thank You. Now talking about the technical crew, PC Sreeram is the cinematographer for the movie, and Naveen Nooli is the editor. S Thaman has rendered the tunes for this highly talked about drama.

