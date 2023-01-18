Thankam Trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Bhavana Studios present a gripping crime drama with a stellar star cast

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is totally busy in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, he is also active as a producer, under his home banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The Malik actor is now set to release his upcoming project Thankam, which he has produced in association with the renowned banner Bhavana Studios. Ahead of the release, Fahadh Faasil and Bhavana Studios unveiled the official trailer of the film, which is helmed by Saheed Arafath, on social media. Thankam official trailer

The highly promising trailer of the crime drama revolves around a middle-aged man named Muthu played by Biju Menon, an untrustworthy young man played by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and a few other principal characters. From the trailer, it is evident that Thankam is a carefully crafted tale of a crime that depicts the journey of 'Thankam' aka Gold. In the trailer, it is hinted that this is the story of a Maharashtra police team investigating a Mallu case in Tamil Nadu. Biju Menon, who plays Muthu is seen in yet another rooted character with shades of humour, while actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan's character looks deeply layered and performance-oriented. Aparna Balamurali, the National award-winning actress is seen in a pivotal role, as the wife of Vineeth's character. The movie also marks the debut of Dangal, Ugly fame Gireesh Kulkarni in the South Indian Movie Industry. Thankam trailer has totally raised expectations over the project, which is directed by newcomer Saheed Arafath, and penned by Syam Pushkaram, the writer of many acclaimed films including Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, and Joji. Watch Thankam trailer below:

When Vineeth and Biju replaced Fahadh and Joju For the unversed, Thankam was originally planned with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George as the protagonists. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Eventually, both Fahadh and Biju were forced to walk out of the film, owing to their busy shooting schedules. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon replaced Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, respectively, in the film. In a recent interview, Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed that he was unable to take up the role in Thankam, as he was busy with the making of his latest directorial venture Hridayam. However, Thankam was delayed once again due to the pandemic, and eventually, the actor-filmmaker decided to take up the offer. Similarly, Parvathy Thiruvothu was initially in talks to play the female lead in the project. But the actor walked out of the project due to creative differences, and Aparna Balamurali was roped in to play the role. The technical crew Gautham Shankar handles the cinematography of the film. Bijibal has composed the songs and original score. Editing is handled by Kiran Das. Gokul Das handles the art direction. The sound design is done by Ganesh Marar, and the make-up is handled by Ronex Xavier. Supreme Sundar and Jolly Bastin have choreographed the action sequences. Tapas Nayak handles the sound designing and mixing.

