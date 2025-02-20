Thanupp OTT release date: Find out when and where you can watch Nidheesh Nambiar's Malayalam drama online

Thanupp is a Malayalam drama film that marks cinematographer Ragesh Narayanan's directorial debut. Starring Nidheesh Nambiar, the movie was released in theaters on October 4, 2024. Although the makers initially struggled to secure an OTT partner, it is now set to make its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Thanupp

Thanupp will start streaming on Manorama Max from February 21 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on their Instagram handle, "Thanupp, starring Nidheeshnambiar, Jibiya, Kuttikkal Jayachandran and Arun Kumar and directed by Ragesh Narayanan, will be released on Manorama Max from February 21..."

Official trailer and plot of Thanupp

The trailer showcases a budding romance between newcomers Jibiya and Nidheesh Nambiar. As the narrative unfolds, they seem to be keeping a secret from the locals. With growing tension, they become anxious about being discovered. In the final shot, they are seen submerged in water, leaving viewers intrigued about what lies ahead.

Cast and crew of Thanupp

The cast of Thanupp includes Nidheesh Nambiar as Pratheesh and Jibiya as Treesa. Arun Kumar takes on the role of Santhosh, while Koottickal Jayachandran plays Prakash. Aaru Bala appears as Thamizhan, and Satheesh Gopi portrays Shyju. Prinu Padiyoor plays Unni, Ratheesh Iritty takes on the role of Ratheesh, and Radhakrishnan appears as Mani.

Madhu is seen as Thankachan, with Shiny Sarah and Padmanabhan playing Pratheesh’s mother and father. K. S. Gopinath appears as Vaidyan, Samjeevan plays Treesa’s father, and Ranjith M. and Daseema portray Treesa’s uncle and aunty, respectively.

Ragesh Narayanan, a cinematographer known for White Boys and Neeraja, stepped into direction with Thanupp. The film's music is composed by Bibin Ashok, who previously worked under music director Bijibal. Anu Ananthan and Dr. Lakshmi produced the project. Although Ragesh Narayanan has a background in cinematography, Manikandan P. S. was chosen to handle the visuals.

Are you excited to watch Nidheesh Nambiar starrer Thanupp on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.