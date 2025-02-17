Thanupp OTT release: Here's where you can watch Nidheesh Nambiar starrer Malayalam drama online

Thanupp is a Malayalam drama film that premiered in theaters on October 4 last year. The movie marked cinematographer Ragesh Narayanan's directorial debut and introduced fresh faces like Nidheesh Nambiar. While it initially struggled to find an OTT platform, it is now set to make its digital debut in a few days.

Where to watch Thanupp

Thanupp will soon start streaming on Manorama Max. However, the OTT platform has not yet announced a release date. However, they took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement and wrote, "Nidheesh Nambiar, Jibiya, Kootikkal Jayachandran, Arun Kumar starrer Thanupu directed by Ragesh Narayanan is coming soon on Manorama Max..!!!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Thanupp

The trailer introduces a love story between debutants Jibiya and Nidheesh Nambiar. As it progresses, the characters seem to be hiding something from the locals. Tension grows as they worry about their secret being exposed. In the final shot, both characters are shown submerged in water, leaving viewers eager for more.

Cast and crew of Thanupp

Thanupp is directed and written by Ragesh Narayanan. The film is produced by Anu Ananthan and Dr. Lakshmi. The cinematography is handled by Manikandan P. S., while the editing is done by Safdar Merva. The music for the film is composed by Bibin Ashok.

The cast includes Nidheesh Nambiar as Pratheesh and Jibiya T. C. as Treesa. Other notable cast members are Koottickal Jayachandran as Prakash, Arun Kumar as Santhosh, Aaru Bala as Thamizhan, Satheesh Gopi as Shyju, Prinu Padiyoor as Unni, Ratheesh Iritty as Ratheesh, Radhakrishnan as Mani, Madhu as Thankachan, Shiny Sarah as Pratheesh's mother, and Padmanabhan as Pratheesh's father.

The film was filmed across multiple locations, including Kannur, Wayanad, and Ernakulam districts in Kerala, as well as Chennai and Kodagu districts.

The film was filmed across multiple locations, including Kannur, Wayanad, and Ernakulam districts in Kerala, as well as Chennai and Kodagu districts.