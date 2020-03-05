Thara Kalyan shares EMOTIONAL video after her image was circulated in an offensive way online

Mollywood small screen star Thara Kalyan took to hr Instagram space and shared a video, in which she got emotional about a photo of her's, that is being shared in an offensive manner.

Thara Kalyan, popular Malayalam actor and dancer’s daughter, recently got married in a private affair in Kerala. A photo of Thara in an offensive way has been circulating on social media. After the photo went viral, Thara posted a video on Instagram, slamming the trolls and giving it back to those who made personal attack against her. In the video, Thara can be seen saying that no one would do such a thing to their mother, and that she is a mother too.

She said, “A photo of me has gone viral in the social media. Since I am a single mother, I was holding the hand of Guruvayurappan’s idol. A screenshot from the video is being circulated online in an offensive way. Let me ask the person who circulated it online, is your heart made of stone? Don't you have a mother at home? I will never forgive you in my life. Those who did this should learn a thing or two to respect women”.

Thara’s daughter Soubhagya got hitched on February 20 at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur. Thara is widow of actor Rajaram and daughter of actress Subbalakshmi. Soubhagya is a dancer and reality television show judge. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar in the presence of his family and friends. The wedding was an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance.

Credits :Instagram

