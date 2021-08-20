Tharagathi Gadhi Daati Review: A cute teenage romance that is mostly watchable

Title: Tharagathi Gadhi Daati

Cast: Harshith Reddy, Payal Radhakrishna and others

Director: Mallik Ram

Rating: 2.5/5

At a time when a host of Telugu movies have been remade in Hindi by Bollywood, the Telugu-only OTT platform Aha has been into remaking Hindi-language web series. Last year, it was 'CommitMental', which was a remake of 'Permanent Roommates'. This year, 'FLAMES' gets remade as 'Tharagathi Gadhi Daati', whose first season we are going to review in this section.

If 'CommitMental' was an inferior remake (it got even the characterization of the male lead so wrong), the web series under review is a dignified remake with cute performances as its biggest asset. Krishna (Harshith Reddy), a 16-year-old Intermediate student, crushes on Jasmine (Payal Radhakrishna), a Dubai returnee who is his tuition-mate. His father is a Mathematics lecturer who believes that his authoritarian attitude alone will ensure that his son cracks the IIT entrance exam. When the going gets tough, Kittu falls back on Ravi (Nikhil Devadula) and Madhu (Snehal Kamat), who are his best buddies of the same age.

The teenage romance and friendly banter have been narrated well in the series by retaining the flavour of the original. The titling in the Hindi original was of a certain kind (an example being 'Kuch Toh Hua Hai, Kuch Hogaya hai'). In the remake, the writing department draws from some of the timeless classics (examples being 'Prema Entha Madhuram' and 'Priyuralu Antha Katinam').

In a rare instance, concepts like stalking find a place in a Telugu-language romance. The actors not only look the part but also come across as real friends inhabiting lived-in spaces. A young couple talks about exploring the space that exists between friendship and love, an idea that deepens the material.

The episodes don't overstay their welcome. The series is neatly edited, with the montage songs and lilting background score (music is by Naren RK Siddartha) complementing the lightness of the drama. Monish Bhupathiraju's visuals are able.

Comedian Ramana Bhargav being cast as a father proves to be an unlikely casting choice. He not only doesn't disappoint but also comes across as endearing in the role of a well-meaning parent. While the mother (played by Bindu Chandramouli) doesn't get much say in the story, she makes her calming presence felt. The track involving Madhu and Ravi is laced with humour and tender romance.

By and by, however, the classroom comedy drowns out the viewer's curiosity. The quarrels between youngsters and elders are believable, but the resolutions are somewhat too simplistic (not that we are supposed to expect huge drama in a teen romance, but still...)

While the writing tries to bring out the insecurities of its characters, it doesn't quite rise above stock scenes. A beach date here, a cinema outing there. The treatment is also Gautham Menon-esque in the sense that Kittu is floored by Jasmine's beauty like a typical Menon hero.

At the end of it all, the series feels somewhat incomplete. Perhaps, the two seasons of 'FLAMES' should have been condensed into one.