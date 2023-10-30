Tharun Bhascker's mother surprises Vijay Deverakonda with home-made biryani; VIDEO

In a heartwarming gesture, Geeta Bhascker, the mother of director Tharun Bhascker, surprised actor Vijay Deverakonda with a special treat of biryani at the pre-release event of Keedaa Cola. The aroma of biryani filled the air, and Vijay Deverakonda was overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind gesture from the director. He embraced Geeta Bhascker with a genuine hug spoke volumes of the affection and respect they held for each other.

This heartwarming exchange was a testament to the bonds that cinema can forge. It transcended the realm of professional collaboration and underscored the genuine affection and respect they held for each other in the industry.

A dynamic duo reunites

Vijay Deverakonda's meteoric rise to stardom, triggered by his stellar performance in Pelli Choopulu, had fans eagerly awaiting his next collaboration with Tharun Bhascker. Amidst numerous speculations, the actor and director finally quelled all doubts by announcing their new project at the pre-release event of Keedaa Cola.

Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that the duo had successfully finalized the screenplay, and fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming film.

Keedaa Cola: A unique title with a twist

Keedaa Cola holds an intriguing and peculiar meaning. Keedaa refers to a creature with six legs, while Cola is reminiscent of the renowned soft drink brand. The poster, featuring a soft drink bottle cap with the title inscribed on it, hints at a thrilling and suspenseful journey. Bloodstains on the poster's top part indicate the crime aspect of the movie, while a mysterious creature on the bottom part adds to the enigma. The tagline, "experience crime comedy like never before," assures viewers of an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Cast and crew

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and Rag Mayur. With music composed by Vivek Sagar, a frequent collaborator with Tharun, the film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Keedaa Cola is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3rd, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this unique and intriguing film.

