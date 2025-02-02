Tharunam actor Kishen Das marries longtime partner Suchitrha Kumar, shares FIRST photos from dreamy wedding

Kishen Das tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Suchitrha Kumar, on Friday, January 31. The couple had an intimate wedding in Chennai, surrounded by their loved ones and family members. Recently, the Tharunam actor took to his social media handle to share the first photos from the dreamy ceremony.

In the pictures, Kishen Das and Suchitrha can be seen sharing candid moments during their wedding ceremony. The two seem unable to take their eyes off each other. The actor even gives his partner a forehead kiss during the wedding while she smiles shyly. Some of the photos also capture moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

Sharing the photos, Kishen wrote, "31.01.25." Soon after he made the post, his friends from the industry took to the comments to shower the newly married couple with love and blessings.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 contestant Sunita Gogoi wrote, 'Happy Married life ..life time of togetherness," while Aditi Shankar commented, "Awwwww congratulations." "Congrats - you guys look adorable together. May you have an amazinggggg life ahead together," read another comment.

Kishen Das also commented on the post and wrote, "More pictures with family to follow but this one is for my online family."

Director Arvindh Srinivasan also graced Kishen and Suchitrha's wedding ceremony in Chennai and shared some photos with the couple. He wrote on X, “Today’s not just about #Tharunam’s release—it’s a huge #Tharunam moment for #Kishen & #Suchithra as they start their married life! Wishing you both endless happiness, @kishendas. Hoping the movie’s success adds to your joy—my special gift to you both! #HappyMarriedLife."

While working at Fully Filmy, Kishen Das came across an audition shared by Gautham Vasudev Menon. This led him to Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2019), where he played Vinoth, a music-loving schoolboy. The film later won multiple awards. His next lead role was in the horror film Sync, which received mixed reviews on Aha. He also had supporting roles in Nerkonda Paarvai and Singapore Saloon. Most recently, he featured in Tharunam, directed by Arvindh Srinivasan.