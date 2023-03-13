The 95th Annual Oscars: Jr NTR serves a killer look in Gaurav Gupta; Tiger symbolizes RRR's epic chase scene

The 95th Academy Awards has kickstarted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, yet again put their best fashion foot forward. Talking about Jr NTR's look, the actor walked the red carpet wearing a customised Gaurav Gupta outfit. As earlier we revealed, the actor wanted to represent India on the global platform and so, he chose to wear an Indian outfit for the big day.

Jr NTR, as we all know wears anything with admirable elegance and comfort and his Oscars red carpet look reflects the same. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, the RRR actor wore a classic sherwani jacket embellished with Tiger symbol embroidery at the shoulder, which is made of several contrasting silk strands to maintain its magical beauty. The tiger on the shoulder symbolizes the National Animal and also the epic tiger chase scene of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

This look that is befitting for a sangeet or reception, Jr NTR teamed it with straight trousers and a pair of Chelsea black shoes.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to wear Indian Designer at the Oscars 2023 red carpet; Pre-party looks scream RRR