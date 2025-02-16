The Devil Teaser OUT: Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa looks sinister in upcoming action thriller

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa is undoubtedly one of the most followed Kannada superstars of all time. The actor, fondly called the Challenging Star by his fans, is celebrating his 48th birthday today, 16th February. To commemorate the occasion, the makers of his next film have finally revealed the highly anticipated teaser of the film, titled The Devil.

The teaser, which spans 1 minute and 4 seconds, shows Darshan in an absolutely sinister look as a ruthless gangster. The Challenging Star seems to be in a club when the antagonists pick up trouble with him. The teaser promises an action packed entertainer and clearly depicts what could be expected from the film as well.

Check out the teaser below:

The Devil has been helmed by Prakash Veer, while J Jayamma has bankrolled the project under the banner of Shri Jaimatha Combines. The film also features Rachana Rai as the female lead, as well as Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mukesh Rishi and many more. Sudhakar S Raj has cranked the camera for the film, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the project.

The Devil marks Darshan Thoogudeepa’s return to the silver screen after a brief hiatus due to legal troubles. The actor was arrested in June last year, for the alleged murder of pharmacist Renukaswamy. He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on medical grounds in December. Darshan’s arrest led to the film’s shoot being halted, however, as per reports the work on film has resumed post his bail.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the actor had shared a video on his social media, in which he addressed his health issues as well as his future projects. He also thanked his fans for their undying love and support, and mentioned that it is their love that has kept him going. He further mentioned that he has postponed surgery in order to complete his current commitments on time, and revealed that he has been managing pain with injections - something that cannot be continued for long.

The actor further revealed that he had returned the advance he had taken from a producer. However, he clarified that he is not stepping away from Kannada cinema, and that his project with director Prem will still happen.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.