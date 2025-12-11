The Devil Twitter Review: Read 11 tweets before watching Darshan Thoogudeepa’s latest action movie

Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer The Devil was released in theatres on December 11, 2025, i.e., today. Directed by Milana Prakash, the film is an action venture featuring Rachana Rai as the female lead. As several netizens have now watched the movie and are actively sharing their opinions online, here’s what they have to say.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) says that Darshan is like “a volcano,” adding that with every roar, tear, and mass moment he appears in, he owns the screen like a king reclaiming his kingdom. The user remarks that D-BOSS delivers a gripping, emotional, and massive action saga and calls the film a sure-shot blockbuster, urging audiences to watch it in theatres immediately.

Another netizen comments that The Devil deserves a 10/10, calling it one of Darshan's best performances. The user says the film offers full entertainment from start to finish, praising the actor's swag, dialogue delivery, fights, and comedy. They add that Achuth Sir delivers a career-best performance, while Rachana Rai and the rest of the cast also perform superbly.

Meanwhile, a third social media user says that the first half showcases a stylish version of Darshan, noting that the story ranges from decent to good with a few effective twists. The user mentions that the interval block stands out and that the songs, background score, and comedy scenes work only in parts, adding that the interval block leaves viewers excited for the second half.

The netizen adds that the second half lacks a gripping story and screenplay, although Darshan's performance overshadows both the direction and the music. They comment that the director could have done better, but say it is acceptable given the circumstances. Overall, the user describes the film as a decent watch and a treat for the actor's fans.

The Devil is an action movie starring Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead role. It is written and directed by Milana Prakash. The film centres on Krishna, a simple mess owner whose life revolves around his passion for cinema. Although his livelihood comes from cooking, his heart lies in imitating his favourite stars and dreaming of one day seeing his gigantic cutout outside theatres.

His ambitions are pure, even naïve, but his life takes a dramatic turn when he is coerced into stepping into someone else's shoes, those of a powerful politician's troubled son. The film explores what happens to him after this life-altering ordeal.

Apart from Darshan and Rachana Rai, the movie also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and several others in pivotal roles.

