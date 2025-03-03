The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir OTT release: Where to watch Dhanush starrer adventure movie online

The Dhanush-starrer movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was originally released in theaters on May 30, 2018. After six years since its release, the film is finally set to arrive on OTT, marking its world digital premiere.

Where to watch The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir starring Dhanush in the lead role is soon set to debut online with the OTT platform, Aha Video. Making the announcement official, the platform shared a tweet which read:

“One extraordinary journey, one unforgettable adventure! #theextraordinaryjourneyofthefakir coming soon on aha.”

See the official tweet here:

Official trailer and plot of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is an adventure comedy flick that features the tale of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel aka Aja. The man works as a street magician in Mumbai, making people believe that he has superpowers.

After his mother’s death, the man ventures out to France to find his estranged father. The rest of the movie focuses on how Aja travels around the world, engaging in various life-changing events and even finding love.

Cast and crew of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir features Dhanush in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Bérénice Bejo, The Boys fame Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi, Gérard Jugnot, Ben Miller, and many more in key roles.

The movie directed by Ken Scott is based on a novel titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, written by Romain Puertolas. The film’s screenplay was penned by Puertolas and Scott along with Luc Bossi.

The movie’s musical composition was fulfilled by Nicolas Errèra and Amit Trivedi with the camera being cranked by Vincent Mathias AFC. The film’s editing was completed by Yvann Thibaudeau.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was shot in various countries including India, France, Italy, and Belgium. Originally made in English, the film was released with a French-subtitled version and a Tamil dubbed version owing to Dhanush’s popularity.