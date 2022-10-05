The Ghost Movie Review: Nagarjuna’s action thriller doesn't give us breathtaking, tense action

The Ghost Movie Review: A boy who gets dramatically saved from a rioter in his childhood grows up to become the underworld's nightmare. He is Vikram Gandhi (Nagarjuna), who swears by his ambition to root out the mafia on an industrial scale. He may suffer from occasional panic attacks, he may have to contend with heartbreak, his estranged family may have left him to confront his loneliness, but he is that superhero-type freelance Interpol agent who gets to execute massive missions that could have cross-border ramifications in real life. But in the oversimplified universe of 'The Ghost', even earth-shattering events tend to sink without a trace. Like in 'PSV Garuda Vega', director Praveen Sattaru's previous film, the premise is larger-than-life and the landscapes are quite a few. The scene shifts from Dubai to Ooty to Goa, tracking the changing beats in Vikram's life. But the writing doesn't quite suck the viewer into the unfolding action and the very many events.

Vikram's estranged sister Anu (Gul Panag) urges him to keep her and her teen daughter Aditi (Anikha Surendran) from being attacked by their enemies. Since he comes with years of experience in tackling the most fearsome criminals, it should be a cakewalk for him. And it turns out to be the walk in the park that the audience is made to believe it is. The ultimate clash in the climax is proof that the script attempts to place a Rocky Bhai-esque burden on the shoulders of Vikram. The action block was supposed to feel like a saga. Instead, it ends up looking half-baked. The Ghost Trailer: