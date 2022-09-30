The Ghost: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan make stylish appearances at trailer launch in Hyderabad; PICS

While Nagarjuna opted for a comfy look in black customised 'Ghost' sweatshirt and cargo pants, Sonal made a splash with her neon pantsuit and looked beautiful. Nagarjuna, Sonal and the team posed for the cameras as they unveiled the trailer. Going by trailer, the film promises to be high on action, romance, and visuals.

Nagarjuna is gearing up for the big festive release on the occasion of Dussehra, October 5 with his upcoming film The Ghost. To raise the anticipation higher, Nagarjuna , Sonal Chauhan and The Ghost team gathered to release the trailer of the film. The actors made stylish appearances at the promotions.



The Ghost is clashing at the box office with Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film GodFather. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of the film are planning to release the film in Hindi and Tamil. A source close to the development informs, “The producers are already in discussion of an exciting idea to release The Ghost in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Maybe a week after the Telugu version. The discussions have already started, and the logistics are being worked upon as the makers are planning to release Kannada and Malayalam versions together as well. You will hear an official announcement soon.”

Nagarjuna will be seen as an Interpol officer Vikram in his next, who is on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece from gangsters. Sonal Chauhan is playing an officer assisting Nagarjuna. Additionally, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in key roles. Made under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have jointly produced the project on a massive budget under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Also Read: The Ghost TRAILER: Nagarjuna performs deadly stunts as Interpol officer; High on action and emotions