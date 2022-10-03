The Ghost: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan say 'Vanakkam Chennai' as they promote their action drama; PIC
Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan head to Chennai to promote their upcoming action drama The Ghost. The two look adorable as they pose on the flight.
Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan-led action entertainer The Ghost will be reaching the cinema halls during Dussehra this year on October 5. As the release nears, the team is busy promoting the highly-anticipated drama. Recently, the leads picked Chennai as their latest stop. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Nagarjuna from the flight. While the protagonist donned a blue floral shirt, along with grey pants, his leading lady accompanied him in a while one-piece with black print, paired with a white jacket.
The co-stars enhanced their off-duty look with black shades. This picture was captioned, "Vanakkam Chennai." Just a couple of days ago, Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, and The Ghost team gathered for the trailer release of the movie. The protagonist looked dapper in a black customised 'Ghost' sweatshirt and cargo pants, whereas Sonal Chauhan made heads turn with a neon pantsuit.
Check out the picture below:
The Ghost will follow the life of an Interpol officer Vikram, played by Nagarjuna, who is on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece from the gangsters. Sonal Chauhan will be seen assisting him in this difficult task as another Interpol officer.
For the unaware, The Ghost will be clashing with Chiranjeevi's GodFather at the box office. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that The Ghsot makers are planning to release the film in Hindi and Tamil. A source close to the development revealed, “The producers are already in discussion of an exciting idea to release The Ghost in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Maybe a week after the Telugu version. The discussions have already started, and the logistics are being worked upon as the makers are planning to release Kannada and Malayalam versions together as well. You will hear an official announcement soon.”
Also Read: The Ghost: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan make stylish appearances at trailer launch in Hyderabad; PICS