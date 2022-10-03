The Ghost: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan say 'Vanakkam Chennai' as they promote their action drama; PIC

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan-led action entertainer The Ghost will be reaching the cinema halls during Dussehra this year on October 5. As the release nears, the team is busy promoting the highly-anticipated drama. Recently, the leads picked Chennai as their latest stop. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Nagarjuna from the flight. While the protagonist donned a blue floral shirt, along with grey pants, his leading lady accompanied him in a while one-piece with black print, paired with a white jacket.

The co-stars enhanced their off-duty look with black shades. This picture was captioned, "Vanakkam Chennai." Just a couple of days ago, Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, and The Ghost team gathered for the trailer release of the movie. The protagonist looked dapper in a black customised 'Ghost' sweatshirt and cargo pants, whereas Sonal Chauhan made heads turn with a neon pantsuit.