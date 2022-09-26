The Ghost: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni make for a handsome trio at pre-release event; PICS

Meanwhile, the Thank You star looked handsome in a blue shirt, paired with blue denim. Apart from these two, Akhil Akkineni looked all dapper in a co-ord set with a jacket and pants.

The makers of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan's upcoming action entertainer, The Ghost arranged a grand pre-release event for the film last evening. Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni also accompanied their dad to the celebration. Now, a set of photographs from the event has surfaced on social media. The Akkineni trio made a dazzling presence at the pre-release event. The protagonist went for an all-black look, comprising a T-shirt with "Ghost" written on it and matching trousers.

Yesterday, the Agent actor shared a still on social media, posing with brother Naga Chaitanya, dad Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan on the flight as they head to the pre-release. He captioned the post, "The Ghost Time...Kurnool".

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan are all set to play Interpol officers in Praveen Sattaru's directorial. According to the trailer, Vikram, played by Nagarjuna is on a mission to protect his sister, played by Gul Panag, and niece, played by Anikha Surendran from the gangsters, with assistance from his subordinate officer, played by Sonal Chouhan.

Produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Bilal Hossein, Simmi Ghoshal, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Jayaprakash will essay other key roles in the film.

Mukesh G has handled the camera work for The Ghost, while Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha are a part of the crew as stunt directors. Dharmendra Kakarala has headed the editing department of the drama.

