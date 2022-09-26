The Ghost: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan and Praveen Sattaru kickstart Hyderabad promotions in style; PIC

Yesterday, the makers also had a pre-release event for the film, which was also attended by Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Some sneak peeks from the event surfaced on social media. The Akkineni's made for a handsome trio in comfy yet chic ensembles.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan's forthcoming action drama The Ghost will be released on the silver screens on 5th October this year. The team has also kickstarted the promotions for this highly-awaited film. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan were accompanied by director Praveen Sattaru at a promotional event in Hyderabad today. The Sonal looked scintillating in a shimmery pink pantsuit, and the protagonist was his usual charming self in a printed T-shirt with black trousers.

Before this, the makers had unveiled the trailer for The Ghost. The video shows Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan as Interpol officers. Vikram, played by Nagarjuna embarks on a journey to protect his sister, played by Gul Panag, and niece, played by Anikha Surendran from the gangsters. However, he is not alone. His subordinate officer, played by Sonal Chouhan assists him in this difficult task.

Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar are backing the project under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. Now coming to the cast, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Bilal Hossein, Simmi Ghoshal, Vaishnavi Ganatra and Jayaprakash will play crucial roles in the film, along with the rest.

The Ghost's technical crew has Mukesh G as the cinematographer and Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha as the action directors. In addition to this, Dharmendra Kakarala is responsible for editing the movie.

