The Ghost Pre-Release Update Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni to come together for father Nagarjuna
The star father and sons, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, are coming together for a film function, after a long time, and it will be a treat for all the Akkineni fans.
The pre-release event of King Nagarjuna’s highly anticipated action thriller The Ghost will take place at STBC Ground in Kurnool on September 25. This is going to be a grand public event and will see fans attending in big numbers. However, the highlight of the evening is going to be the special appearance by Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
The star father and sons are coming together for a film function, after a long time, and it will be an eye feast for Akkineni fans. Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers released a training video titled, Guns & Swords, which showed the intense training of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan.
Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen as Interpol officers in the movie being produced by Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.
Bharath and Saurab duo have scored songs while Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali are the cinematographers and art director respectively. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have choreographed the stunts.
Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will appear as Nagarjuna’s sister and niece respectively. The Ghost will be released in cinemas on October 5th, Dussehra 2022.
