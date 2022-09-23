The Ghost Pre-Release Update Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni to come together for father Nagarjuna

The pre-release event of King Nagarjuna’s highly anticipated action thriller The Ghost will take place at STBC Ground in Kurnool on September 25. This is going to be a grand public event and will see fans attending in big numbers. However, the highlight of the evening is going to be the special appearance by Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.

The star father and sons are coming together for a film function, after a long time, and it will be an eye feast for Akkineni fans. Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers released a training video titled, Guns & Swords, which showed the intense training of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan.