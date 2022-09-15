The Ghost Song Vegam Promo: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan tug at heartstrings with soulful music and chemistry

The first single titled Vegam from Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan's upcoming film The Ghost has been announced. After sharing a romantic poster, the promo video of the Vegam is out today and it is all things romantic. The soothing song will tug your heartstrings and their sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch. The first song from the flick, titled Vegam will be released on the 16th of September at 4:05 PM. The announcement poster was released yesterday and it showed the two leads embracing in a hug in the backdrop of a waterbody. The primary track of the flick is going to add to the hype of the project.

Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, "Here is the glimpse of romantic single #Vegam from #TheGhost. Full song out on 16th September at 4.05PM #TheGhostOnOct5."