The Ghost Song Vegam Promo: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan tug at heartstrings with soulful music and chemistry
The first song from the flick, titled Vegam will be released on the 16th of September at 4:05 PM.
The first single titled Vegam from Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan's upcoming film The Ghost has been announced. After sharing a romantic poster, the promo video of the Vegam is out today and it is all things romantic. The soothing song will tug your heartstrings and their sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch.
The first song from the flick, titled Vegam will be released on the 16th of September at 4:05 PM. The announcement poster was released yesterday and it showed the two leads embracing in a hug in the backdrop of a waterbody. The primary track of the flick is going to add to the hype of the project.
Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, "Here is the glimpse of romantic single #Vegam from #TheGhost. Full song out on 16th September at 4.05PM #TheGhostOnOct5."
Nagarjuna will essay an action-filled role of Vikram in the venture and Sonal Chauhan appears as Nagarjuna’s subordinate and offers a glamour feast. The Ghost will arrive in cinemas on October 5th, for Dusshera.
Also Read: The Ghost: Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan look love-struck in latest poster; First track out on September 16
Made under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, the flick will see Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady, along with Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, apart from others. Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have bankrolled the project on a lavish budget under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.
Mark K Robin is the music director, while the songs are by Bharath and Saurab duo. Brahma Kadali is the art director for the film for which stunts are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha.