The Ghost TRAILER: Nagarjuna performs deadly stunts as Interpol officer; High on action and emotions

After a long wait, finally, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an action film titled, The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of the film looks intense and promises a slick actioner. The initial action block scenes in the trailer give enough elevation to Nagarjuna’s character. Nag as The Ghost, says, ‘money and success make more enemies than happiness.’ He has many enemies and the list grows which is why he forges it into a sword to take on the underworld.

Interestingly, we get to see a small portion of almost every action block from the movie. Praveen Sattaru, as we all know, is a specialist in dealing the stylish and action thrillers and The Ghost promises a full meal feast for action movie lovers. Of course, it is equally high on emotions. Sonal Chauhan is a surprise package as she is seen holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques our interest.