The Ghost TRAILER: Nagarjuna performs deadly stunts as Interpol officer; High on action and emotions
Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of Nagarjuna's The Ghost looks intense and promises a slick actioner.
After a long wait, finally, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an action film titled, The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the trailer of the film looks intense and promises a slick actioner. The initial action block scenes in the trailer give enough elevation to Nagarjuna’s character. Nag as The Ghost, says, ‘money and success make more enemies than happiness.’ He has many enemies and the list grows which is why he forges it into a sword to take on the underworld.
Interestingly, we get to see a small portion of almost every action block from the movie. Praveen Sattaru, as we all know, is a specialist in dealing the stylish and action thrillers and The Ghost promises a full meal feast for action movie lovers. Of course, it is equally high on emotions. Sonal Chauhan is a surprise package as she is seen holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques our interest.
Gul Panag plays Nagarjuna's sister in the film while Anikha Surendran is seen as his niece. Mark K. Robin’s BGM uplifts every character and scene in the trailer.
Check out The Ghost trailer below:
‘The Ghost’ is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru and it also has Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. The film is slated to release on 5th October 2022.
Bharath and Saurab duo have scored songs for the movie. Mukesh G is the cinematographer while Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Kajal Aggarwal’s exit it was challenging, says The Ghost director Praveen Sattaru