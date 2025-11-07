The Girlfriend: Rashmika Mandanna hopes fiancé Vijay Deverakonda is proud of her latest release: 'You’ve indirectly been part of...'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, The Girlfriend, finally hit the cinemas today. The movie is receiving widespread support from industry friends and celebs. A day before its release, Vijay Deverakonda also tweeted about the film and appealed to everyone to watch it. And now, his rumoured girlfriend and fiancée, Rashmika Mandanna, replied to him with a 'Thank You' message and expressed her desire to make him proud.

Rashmika took to his Twitter (now X) handle and wrote, "It IS something powerful. It IS something important. It IS going to be hard to digest - So well put! Thankyou. It’s a SLOW BURN that LASTS LONG. @TheDeverakonda, you’ve indirectly been a part of this film since the beginning, and I really hope that you’ll be proud of me for this one! #TheGirlFriend."

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda's tweet read, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class, and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths, and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew."

The Girlfriend has been directed by Rahul Ravindran. The movie stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel as Rashmika's co-leads. It is a romantic drama that follows the story of a young student who falls in love with a toxic guy in college. What follows is a turbulent tale where the protagonist must break free from a toxic relationship, despite receiving little support from her father or friends. The movie is receiving a positive reception among the audience, with many praising Rashmika's performance in the film.

