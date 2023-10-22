The Girlfriend Title First Look: Rashmika Mandanna features in thrilling and unusual love story

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to star as a lead character in an unusual and thrilling love story, titled “The Girlfriend.” The film which dropped its title and first look video today has intrigued the attention of many and is likely to be an interesting watch.

The film being directed by Rahul Ravindran will be produced by Allu Arvind’s Geetha Arts for their 51st film. The principal photography of the film is set to go off soon.

Check out the Title First Look

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna makes a strong case for joggers; enjoys a heartwarming conversation with paps in Mumbai