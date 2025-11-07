The Girlfriend Twitter Review: Fans hail Rashmika Mandanna as 'absolute performer', 11 tweets to read before watching film

Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend has hit the big screens today, November 7, 2025. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel as the co-leads.

As the movie arrives in theaters, here's what audiences have to say about this cinematic venture.

The Girlfriend Twitter Review

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, a user expressed that Rashmika Mandanna is an "absolute performer." They mentioned that The Girlfriend is the best choice the actress had ever made, adding that they went into the film without any expectations but found the experience completely worthwhile. The user also stated that the list of great actresses should be revised to include Rashmika's name at the top.

Another netizen commented that it was not just acting but “storytelling from the heart,” adding that Rashmika had completely owned her role.

Furthermore, a third user remarked that director Rahul Ravindran deserved appreciation for his intense writing and direction. They added that several shots were brilliant, effectively conveying the emotions, situations, and thoughts of the characters. The user also noted that the Pushpa actress and Dheekshith Shetty delivered realistic and powerful performances.

Check out the reactions here:

More about The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is a romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The story revolves around Bhuma, a young woman raised by her single father, who recently joined a college in Hyderabad to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature.

At the same college, she crosses paths with Vikky, a student from another department. After spending a movie night together, the two fall in love and quickly enter a relationship, even though Bhuma is initially hesitant.

Soon, Bhuma realizes that Vikky is a control freak who begins involving himself in every aspect of her life. What follows is a turbulent tale in which the protagonist must break free from a toxic relationship, despite receiving little support from her father or friends.

Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Rao Ramesh and Rohini in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Hi Nanna fame Hesham Abdul Wahab, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant and editing by Chota K. Prasad.

