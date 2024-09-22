Case filed against The GOAT actress Parvati Nair and Ayalaan producer Rajesh for allegedly harassing domestic help; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical harassment.

Parvati Nair, who featured with Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), has found herself embroiled in a controversy. Recently, it has been reported that the actress, along with Ayalaan producer Rajesh and five others, have been accused of harassing a domestic help. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the victim has claimed that he has been physically attacked by the accused people over false allegations.

For the unversed, a few years ago, Parvati Nair accused her domestic help Subash Chandra Bose of stealing items worth Rs 10 lakh from her home. The actress also filed a complaint against Subash at the Nungambakkam police station over suspected theft allegations.

However, Subash has now come forward to share his ordeal. According to reports, he has accused Parvati, along with Rajesh and others, of confining him in a room and harassing him over false theft accusations.

Subash filed the case against The GOAT actress and others at the Saidapet Court in Chennai. While an investigation into the matter is underway, more details about Subash's case are awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parvati Nair recently featured alongside Thalapathy Vijay in The GOAT. The film hit the big screens on September 5 and is running successfully in theaters. Apart from Parvati, the film featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudeva, Jayaram, Mohan, and several others in prominent roles.

For the unversed, Parvati Nair initially began her career as a model at the age of 15. Following that, she made her acting debut with the film Poppins. It was a Malayalam-language film that was well-received by the audiences and critics alike. She further appeared in several hit films including Story Kathe and Yennai Arindhaal. She also worked in the critically acclaimed film Vascodigama back in 2015.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

