The GOAT actress Parvati Nair gets engaged to Aashrith Ashok; FIRST pics from ceremony show their fairytale romance

Parvati Nair is now engaged to Chennai-based businessman Aashrith Ashok. Yes, you read that right! Thalapathy Vijay's co-star from The Greatest of All Time has started a new chapter in her life. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share the first photos from the intimate ceremony.

In the pictures, Parvati can be seen giggling, laughing, and sharing candid moments with her soon-to-be husband. One can see that she couldn't take her eyes off her beau and seemed deeply in love. For the ceremony, the actress opted for a pastel green saree, while Aashrith complemented her in a white ethnic ensemble.

Sharing the photos, Parvati wrote, "In a world full of pretense, I found my forever real. Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you!"

Take a look at the photos below:

Soon after she made the post, her friends from the film industry took to the comments to shower the couple with love. Santhosh Pratap commented, "Wishing you both a blessed life ahead," while Vedhika wrote, "Many congratulations, beautiful."

In an interview with the Bangalore Times, Parvati opened up about her marriage plans and how she feels about her partner. "I think it’s very important to get to know the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with. And Aashrith was very clear with his intentions from the start, and with time, I understood that he’s a man of his word," she said.

Talking about her marriage, she and Aashrith chose Chennai as their wedding destination to honor their cultural backgrounds. The actress revealed that their marriage would blend Malayali and Telugu traditions. Meanwhile, the pre-wedding celebrations will begin this week on February 6 in Chennai. After the wedding, they will host a post-reception in Kerala.