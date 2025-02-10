The GOAT actress Parvati Nair ties the knot with Aashrith Ashok; PICS from her dreamy wedding go viral

Parvati Nair is now married to Chennai-based businessman Aashrith Ashok. That’s right! Thalapathy Vijay’s co-star from The Greatest of All Time has officially tied the knot, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in her life. Several pictures from her dreamy wedding ceremony are now going viral across social media platforms.

In the photos, Parvati is seen wearing a traditional golden saree with intricate embellishments and a matching blouse. She also wears floral garlands made of pink lotus flowers draped over her shoulders, and her hair is adorned with a decorative headpiece.

Her arms are decorated with henna designs and matching bangles. On the other hand, the groom Aashrith is dressed in a golden sherwani paired with a white dhoti.

Take a look at the photos below:

A few days ago, Parvati shared a few photos from her intimate engagement ceremony with Aashrith. The GOAT actress shared her happiness and wrote that she had found someone truly real in a world of pretense. She mentioned that her partner had stood by her through every high and low.

Parvati thanked her partner for being her strength and expressed gratitude to her supporters for their constant love and positivity. She added that her journey would not have been the same without them.

Advertisement

"Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you!" her note on Instagram read.

Take a look at the post below:

In an interview with Bangalore Times, Parvati shared that she and Aashrith selected Chennai as their wedding venue to honor their cultural roots. She mentioned that their marriage incorporated both Telugu and Malayali traditions. The pre-wedding celebrations started on February 6 in Chennai. After the wedding, they plan to host a post-reception in Kerala.