The Great Indian Kitchen OTT release: Where to watch original Malayalam film online as Hindi remake Mrs starring Sanya Malhotra will make its debut on ZEE5
Read on to learn where you can watch The Great Indian Kitchen on OTT as its Hindi remake Mrs releases for streaming soon!
The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, titled Mrs and starring Sanya Malhotra, is set for a direct OTT release on February 7, 2025. With the film hitting streaming soon, let’s take a look at where you can watch the original movie online.
Where to watch The Great Indian Kitchen
The movie The Great Indian Kitchen is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released in 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeo Baby.
Official trailer and plot of The Great Indian Kitchen
The Great Indian Kitchen is a Malayalam-language family drama that follows the life of Richa, a dancer who recently married Diwakar, a school teacher.
An educated woman who completed her studies in Bahrain, Richa finds herself in an arranged marriage within a deeply patriarchal and conservative family. Initially, their marriage appears harmonious, but as time passes, her life becomes a monotonous cycle of cooking, cleaning, and fulfilling the endless expectations of her husband and in-laws.
As the marriage progresses, internal conflicts build within Richa, leading her to break free from the oppressive norms imposed upon her. The film’s central theme highlights a woman’s defiance against the stereotypical role of a submissive wife—an expectation still prevalent in many conservative households today.
Cast and crew of The Great Indian Kitchen
The Malayalam-language drama The Great Indian Kitchen features Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Suresh Babu, Ajitha VM, Ramadevi, Kabani, Sidhartha Siva, Anupama VP, MV Suresh, and many more.
Directed by Kaathal - The Core filmmaker Jeo Baby, the movie’s music is composed by Sooraj S Kurup and Mathews Pulickan. Salu Thomas handled the cinematography, while Francies Louis took charge of the editing.
The film was previously remade in Tamil under the same name, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. Now, the Hindi remake, titled Mrs, features Sanya Malhotra and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.
