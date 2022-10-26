The Great Indian Kitchen trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh perfectly depicts the plight of every housewife
The makers of the Aishwarya Rajesh-led The Great Indian Kitchen have unveiled the trailer of upcoming Tamil drama. Take a look.
The 2021 blockbuster Malayalam family drama, The Great Indian Kitchen has now been remade in Tamil. The film is being headlined by the Vada Chennai fame Aishwarya Rajesh, who will be playing Nimisha Sajayan's role from the original drama. The Tamil movie has been helmed by filmmaker by R Kannan, who is credited with projects like Jeyamkondan and Venthaan Vendraan. The film shares the painful tale of a household woman, whose existence is reduced to being a caretaker.
The trailer opens with a girl entering matrimony and how her life changes after that. She has to face the unfair norms of society on a daily basis to prove that she is a good wife and daughter-in-law. While many scenes have been retained from the original film, the remake has managed to add something of its own to the rendition.
Check out the trailer below:
Aside from Aishwarya Rajesh, The Great Indian Kitchen also stars Yogi Babu, Kalairani, and Poster Nandakumar in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Music composer Jerry Silvester Vincent has provided the tunes for the movie and Balasubramaniem has done the cinematography. Produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary, Leo John Paul is the editor of the film. For the unaware, the original movie was made by Jeo Baby and featured Nimisha Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the core cast.
Over and above this, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Jeo Baby directorial is going to be remade in Hindi as well. A source close to the development revealed, “Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri are producing the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen and they plan to take the film on floors by mid-2022. Multiple producers were in the race to bag this film in Hindi, and it’s finally the duo of Harman and Vicky who bagged the rights. The prep work has started as the team is working closely to adapt the story as per Hindi sensibilities."
