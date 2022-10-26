The Great Indian Kitchen trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh perfectly depicts the plight of every housewife

The 2021 blockbuster Malayalam family drama, The Great Indian Kitchen has now been remade in Tamil. The film is being headlined by the Vada Chennai fame Aishwarya Rajesh, who will be playing Nimisha Sajayan's role from the original drama. The Tamil movie has been helmed by filmmaker by R Kannan, who is credited with projects like Jeyamkondan and Venthaan Vendraan. The film shares the painful tale of a household woman, whose existence is reduced to being a caretaker.

The trailer opens with a girl entering matrimony and how her life changes after that. She has to face the unfair norms of society on a daily basis to prove that she is a good wife and daughter-in-law. While many scenes have been retained from the original film, the remake has managed to add something of its own to the rendition.