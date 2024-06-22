The Greatest Of All Time second single OUT: Thalapathy Vijay presents a soothing track called Chinna Chinna Kangal; see fan reactions

Celebrating his 50th birthday, Thalapathy Vijay has managed to once again surprise his fans with an all-new melodic track in his voice. The makers of The Greatest Of All Time have dropped the film’s second single called Chinna Chinna Kangal and it truly tugs at your heartstrings.

The new single from The GOAT is crooned by Thalapathy Vijay himself and is joined by the late Bhavatharini’s voice recreated using AI. The track is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with Kabilan penning the lyrics. Check out the new track and how fans have reacted to the melody.

Check out The GOAT’s second single Chinna Chinna Kangal