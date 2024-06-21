The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay starrer makers DROP update on second single Chinna Chinna Kangal; see heartwarming poster

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT is all set to arrive in theaters on September 5, 2024. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has been making quite the buzz with the makers dropping an update on the second single recently.

The film’s makers have announced that a heartwarming single called Chinna Chinna Kangal is set to be unveiled on June 22, marking Thalapathy Vijay’s 50th birthday. Moreover, the upcoming song is sung by none other than the superstar himself, making it a special treat for fans.

Check out the announcement by The GOAT makers

The single from The Greatest Of All Time is scheduled to hit arrive at 6 pm marking as a small treat from the makers for the actor’s birthday. The makers had already unveiled the film’s first single back a while ago which was also sung by the actor himself.

The first song being a peppy dance track called Whistle Podu gave a few glimpses into the film even though the track had gotten mixed reactions from the audience. However, judging from the new poster presented with the second single announcement, it seems it will most likely be a heartwarming family song with Vijay and Sneha sharing the screen after many years.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay is expected to be a sci-fi movie directed by Venkat Prabhu with the actor likely to have a dual role. The film features actors like Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, and many more in key roles.

The film slated to hit the big screens on September 5 is musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja, making it his second Thalapathy Vijay starrer over the years. Furthermore, the movie is said to have an extensive use of technological factors with Vijay even set to feature in a young look using the de-ageing effect.

Moreover, there are also reports that Ilaiyaraaja’s late daughter Bhavatharini's voice will also be used in a song with the help of AI technology.

