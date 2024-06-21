The Greatest Of All Time’s single promo OUT: Thalapathy Vijay, late Bhavatharini croon for melodic track for lovers
The makers of The Greatest Of All Time have dropped a promo video for their second single Chinna Chinna Kangal ft Thalapathy Vijay and Bhavatharini’s voices.
Thalapathy Vijay is all set to turn 50 on June 22, 2024, journeying through his illustrious cinematic career. With the celebrations for his birthday already beginning on the internet, the makers of his next film The Greatest Of All Time have dropped a special update.
The makers have finally unveiled a promo video of the film’s second single called Chinna Chinna Kangal. The second song is all the more special to music lovers as Thalapathy Vijay himself has sung the track with the late Bhavatharini’s voice also used with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).