The Greatest Of All Time’s single promo OUT: Thalapathy Vijay, late Bhavatharini croon for melodic track for lovers

The makers of The Greatest Of All Time have dropped a promo video for their second single Chinna Chinna Kangal ft Thalapathy Vijay and Bhavatharini’s voices.

By Goutham S
Published on Jun 21, 2024  |  06:28 PM IST |  410
The GOAT’s song promo: Vijay & Bhavatharini evoke love with their mystical voices
The GOAT’s song promo: Vijay & Bhavatharini evoke love with their mystical voices (PC: Vijay, X)

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to turn 50 on June 22, 2024, journeying through his illustrious cinematic career. With the celebrations for his birthday already beginning on the internet, the makers of his next film The Greatest Of All Time have dropped a special update.

The makers have finally unveiled a promo video of the film’s second single called Chinna Chinna Kangal. The second song is all the more special to music lovers as Thalapathy Vijay himself has sung the track with the late Bhavatharini’s voice also used with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Check out the promo video of Chinna Chinna Kangal from Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Venkat Prabhu)
Advertisement

Latest Articles