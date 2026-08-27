The Paradise 2nd Single: Keerthy Suresh teases cameo alongside Nani in actioner’s track Yeshanagula

Nani is all set to star in the lead role in the action thriller The Paradise, slated to release on September 24, 2026. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers are set to unveil its second single, Yeshanagula, with Keerthy Suresh teasing her cameo alongside the Natural Star.

The Paradise: Keerthy Suresh teases cameo in Nani starrer’s song Yeshanagula

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Keerthy Suresh replied to a post shared by Srikanth Odela announcing the track Yeshanagula. Sharing a picture alongside Nani, the actress wrote, “Vaadi Jadal ni muttukuntte vaadiki sarrruumantadi…” (If you touch his hair, he’ll get really angry.)

In response, Nani wrote, “Manam Oogudhame baalaa.” (Let’s swing, Bala.) and shared a picture alongside the actress.

Here’s the post:

Yeshanagula is an upcoming track composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Jangi Reddy and Prabha. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics. Ahead of the track’s digital release on August 29, 2026, the musician will introduce it at a concert in Dallas on August 28.

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the wrongdoing faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge his oppressors, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

Advertisement

The teaser is packed with high-octane action and also offers glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third instalment in the HIT franchise and starred Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role as KD. It also featured a cameo appearance by Karthi, hinting at the franchise’s next chapter.

The actor is also expected to headline the action entertainer Bloody Romeo, directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest that the project could be delayed, with the director likely to begin work on OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

In addition, Nani is set to present Nithiin’s upcoming film Alias Rukmini as a producer. Directed by Muralikanth, the film’s glimpse was recently unveiled online.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will star in the lead role in Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and slated to release on September 25, 2026.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away at 73 due to health issues