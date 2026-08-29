The Paradise 2nd Single Yeshanagula: Nani, Keerthy Suresh reunite for fiery folk number by Anirudh Ravichander

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is the upcoming action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela. Ahead of the movie’s release on September 24, 2026, the makers have unveiled the second single with Keerthy Suresh making a special appearance.

The Paradise Second Single Yeshanagula

In the new single from The Paradise, the track Yeshanagula is a total folklore banger, rooted in Telugu cultural style. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander , the track is penned by Kasarla Shyam, with Prabha Bangarigalla and Addula Jangireddy crooning for it.

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Here’s the track:

Compiling scenes from the song, BTS images, and lyrical moments, the track features instances of Nani and Keerthy Suresh sharing some wild chemistry as they reunite on the big screen after Srikanth Odela’s Dasara.

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the wrongdoings faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

The makers unveiled the teaser a few days ago, which was packed with high-octane action and offered glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third instalment in the HIT franchise and starred Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role as KD. It also featured a cameo appearance by Karthi, hinting at the franchise’s next chapter.

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The actor is also expected to headline the action entertainer Bloody Romeo, directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest that the project could be delayed, with the director likely to begin work on OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

In addition, Nani is set to present Nithiin’s upcoming film Alias Rukmini as a producer. Directed by Muralikanth, the film’s glimpse was recently unveiled online.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will star in the lead role in Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and slated for release on September 25, 2026. The film’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with the makers recently dropping the second single, Muthumani.

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