The Paradise: Did Nani starrer trim 24 minutes from movie after OTT release? Find out

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, premiered on Netflix on October 22, 2026. Following its digital release, reports suggest that the action thriller has been shortened by approximately 24 minutes compared to its original theatrical version.

The Paradise: Nani starrer trimmed by 24 minutes from action thriller?

According to a report by The Indian Express, the revised OTT version of The Paradise runs for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, making it nearly 24 minutes shorter than the original theatrical cut, which had a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes.

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One of the most notable reported changes is the removal of the Dhumavathi fight sequence, which became a major talking point following the film’s theatrical release. According to reports, the sequence has been omitted entirely from the streaming version.

The shorter cut reportedly removes several other scenes featuring graphic violence, along with sequences considered unnecessary to the central narrative. These edits appear to streamline the film for its digital release while retaining the core storyline.

Additionally, some visual effects (VFX) sequences have reportedly been refined in the OTT version. While the reported changes have shortened the film considerably, the overall narrative remains intact.

More about The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the struggles of Savaari, a marginalized nomadic tribe living in a slum and deprived of basic rights, identity, and recognition. The community lives under the control of feudal landlord Shikanja Malik, with Sammakka being one of the few people willing to challenge his authority.

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When Sammakka's son, Jadal, returns home, he draws inspiration from his mother's courage and takes up the fight for his community's recognition and dignity. His demand threatens the ambitions of Shikanja's son, Vikram, triggering a fierce conflict involving rival factions, manipulation, and powerful forces determined to stop the movement.

As tensions escalate and the community's future hangs in the balance, Jadal leads a determined fight against the Malik family. The struggle takes a heavy emotional toll, but the Savaari eventually gain official recognition as citizens. Despite a heartbreaking personal loss, Jadal succeeds in securing the dignity and recognition his people have long sought, bringing the story to a bittersweet yet hopeful conclusion.

Apart from Nani , the film stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, and more in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Natural Star will appear in a lead role in the movie Bloody Romeo.

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