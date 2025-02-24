The Paradise: Makers of Nani’s next with Srikanth Odela to drop a ‘Raw Statement’ on THIS date

Nani is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry at present. On February 24th, coinciding with the actor’s 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film with Srikanth Odela took to social media to reveal that a major insight into the film will be unveiled on March 3rd.

The film, titled The Paradise, is touted to be a gangster action flick and is one of the most awaited films of the Natural Star. The makers called the upcoming announcement a ‘raw statement,’ intriguing fans of the Jersey actor all over the country. They took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Natural Star @NameIsNani! ‘Raw Statement’ of #TheParadise on March 3rd, 2025. A WILD RIDE awaits."

Check out the post below:

Right from the film’s announcement, there has been surreal hype surrounding the project, especially since this is the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela. The duo had initially collaborated on the 2023 film Dasara, which garnered widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

While not much has been revealed about the project, it has been speculated that The Paradise will be a story about power and violence, with the Hi Nanna actor playing a high-octane, larger-than-life character. Furthermore, it is known that the film is set in Hyderabad and is rumored to feature intense action sequences with guns and bloodshed.

It has also been revealed that Sonali Kulkarni has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. The Paradise has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, while Anirudh Ravichander has been signed on to compose the film’s music. Additionally, Naveen Nooli will be handling the film’s editing.

The Paradise is not the only upcoming Nani film to receive an update on his birthday. Earlier today, the makers of the Eega actor’s upcoming film HIT: The Third Chase unveiled its teaser. The teaser gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the film, which promises to be nothing short of an action-packed bloodbath.

HIT: The Third Chase has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, with Prashanti Tipirneni bankrolling the project. Sanu John Varghese serves as the cinematographer, while Karthika Srinivas is in charge of editing. It has also been confirmed that Mickey J Meyer has been roped in as the film’s music composer. HIT 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on May 1st.