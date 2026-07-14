The Paradise: Nani and Raghav Juyal’s action drama is postponed to September 24, 2026?

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was initially slated to release on August 21, 2026. However, it now appears that the film may hit the big screens on September 24, 2026.

The Paradise: Nani’s action drama to release on September 24, 2026?

According to Gulte, The Paradise is now expected to release in theatres on September 24, 2026, instead of its initially planned release date. Reportedly, the film still has around 30 to 35 days of shooting left and is progressing at a brisk pace to complete production.

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If no further hurdles arise during filming, the movie is expected to arrive in theatres this September. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the revised release date.

The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani in the lead role. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film reportedly features the Nenu Local actor in an intense avatar, portraying a determined man from an underprivileged background striving for identity and recognition.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a brief glimpse of Raghav Juyal in an imposing avatar, sporting a distinctive outfit befitting the leader of a powerful clan. With a handlebar moustache and an abundance of gold accessories, Raghav fully embraces the look of Vikram Maalik as he faces off against Nani's character, Jadal, setting the stage for an intriguing rivalry.

Apart from Nani and Raghav Juyal, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao in key roles. The team had earlier unveiled the film's first single, Aaya Sher, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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Earlier, the film was expected to release in March 2026 before being rescheduled to August 21, 2026. If the latest reports are accurate, the release has once again been pushed back.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third installment in the thriller franchise and featured Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role as KD. Additionally, Karthi made a cameo appearance, hinting at the franchise's next chapter.

Looking ahead, Nani is also expected to star in the action entertainer Bloody Romeo, directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest that the project could be delayed, with the director likely to take up OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

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