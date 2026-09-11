The Paradise: Nani confirms no trailer release for action thriller after shoot wrap-up

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on September 24, 2026. After reports suggested that the movie had completed shooting, the Natural Star has confirmed that no trailer will be released for the film.

Nani confirms no trailer release for The Paradise

In a recent media interaction, Nani confirmed that the team has decided not to release a trailer for the film. Director Srikanth Odela added that the team is confident about the content and believes the existing hype is sufficient, making a trailer unnecessary.

Moreover, the team clarified that the movie will not be positioned as a pan-Indian release and will primarily focus on the Telugu audience. Sharing more details about the film, Nani revealed that it is a mother-son story with a revolutionary and emotional backdrop.

The actor also revealed that the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes and has received an ‘A’ certification.

More about The Paradise

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the challenges faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to confront those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a key figure and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

The makers unveiled the teaser a few days ago, which was packed with high-octane action and offered glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Initially slated for an August 2026 release, the film was later postponed to September 24, with premieres scheduled for September 23. Recently, the team released the second single, Yeshanagula, a dance number composed by Anirudh Ravichander and based on a folk song. The track features a special appearance by Keerthy Suresh.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third instalment in the HIT franchise and starred Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It also featured a cameo appearance by Karthi, hinting at the franchise’s next chapter.

The actor is also expected to headline the action entertainer Bloody Romeo, directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest that the project could be delayed, with the director likely to begin work on OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

In the same media interaction, Nani mentioned that he is not moving completely towards the action genre and added that The Paradise and Bloody Romeo , his next announcement, would make that clear.

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