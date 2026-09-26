The Paradise: Nani explains how he feels ‘indebted’ towards audience after negative reactions to the film

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released in theatres on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics. Now, the director has opened up about how several actresses rejected the film before Kayadu Lohar accepted the role. Moreover, the Jersey actor also said he feels indebted to the audience for their criticism.

The Paradise: Nani explains how indebted he feels towards audience after negative reactions

Speaking at a post-release event for The Paradise, Nani also opened up about the film. The Jersey star underlined how he feels indebted to the audience for their criticisms. He said, “I will always be indebted to the Telugu audience. It’s not about one film. Telugu audience has always fought to establish their voice and make their opinions heard. Telugu Film Industry will continue to shine as long as we have such passionate and supportive audiences.”

Moreover, Srikanth Odela said, “Many actresses rejected the heroine role, but Kayadu accepted it. My thanks to Kayadu. Though she initially had doubts, she eventually accepted the role.”

For those unaware, the filmmaker’s comments come after the film was criticised for portraying the actress as an adult film actress.

More about The Paradise

Set in 1980s India, The Paradise follows the Savaari, an underprivileged tribal community denied identity, citizenship, and land. Living in an isolated settlement under the control of the powerful feudal monarch Shikanja Malik, the community struggles to survive within an oppressive system.

At the centre of the story is Jadal, a man determined to protect his people while simply trying to survive. However, as he witnesses their exploitation and the denial of their basic rights, he is gradually pushed into a position of leadership.

What begins as a struggle for recognition and identity eventually grows into a larger fight against the system that has kept the Savaari powerless, transforming Jadal from a survivor into a man willing to challenge the authority that controls his people's lives.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and others in key roles. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action thriller also features a cameo by Keerthy Suresh, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

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