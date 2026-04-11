The Paradise: Nani introduces Kayadu Lohar as the cheerful Subbu on her 26th birthday

Model and actor Kayadu Lohar is slowly taking over the centre stage by starring in multiple hit movies. Now, she has landed herself an ambitious role with the likes of actors Nani, Mohan Babu, and many others. On her 26th birthday, she was introduced as Sabbu in the upcoming action flick, The Paradise. Check out the announcement poster.

Kayadu Lohar joins The Paradise as Subbu

The Paradise is an upcoming actioner that the audience has been eagerly waiting for. Ahead of its theatrical debut later this year, the makers introduced their dearest Subbu to the audience. Minutes ago, superstar Nani took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and unveiled her character by dropping a new poster featuring the actress.

The poster shows Kayadu driving a bike through a village with the residents staring at her in confusion. She got dressed up in a pink striped shirt with a powder blue floor-length shirt, giving a very vintage vibe. With a flat cap, curly hair, an old-school watch, and curiosity in her eyes, she made her way into the area.

The special announcement was made by the lead actor on her 26th birthday. The caption of the post read, “Happy birthday dear @11Lohar. Introducing you all our SUBBU from #TheParadise.”

Check out the post:

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani in the lead role. He is expected to get into a violent avatar, leading fiercely to protect the people belonging to the low socio-economic background from the oppressive system.

Apart from Nani, actors Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others play key roles in the film. Earlier, the massive actioner was scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, 2026. However, it has now been officially postponed to August 21, 2026.

Talking about Kayadu Lohar, she made her acting debut with the 2021 Kannada film, Mugilpete, and rose to fame with the Tamil film, Dragon, released last year. Apart from The Paradise, she has an impressive line-up of work, including films like Pallichattambi, Immortal and more.

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