The Paradise: Nani responds to negative reactions about action thriller, says ‘Heartwarmed by the way audience owned film’

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released in theatres on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews. Now, the Natural Star has reacted to the response, sharing a note of gratitude for everyone who watched the film.

The Paradise: Nani responds to negative comments about the actioner

Taking to his official social media handle, Nani wrote, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way the audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.”

Here’s the post:

The actor continued by saying that he was grateful for everything that audiences and critics had to say about the film. He added that the entire team had worked hard and put in immense effort to create a unique experience that could be celebrated or judged by the audience.

Nani concluded by saying that he was filled with gratitude to see the excitement audiences had for the film and the affection they had shown him.

More about The Paradise

Set in 1980s India, The Paradise follows the Savaari, an underprivileged tribal community denied identity, citizenship, land and official documentation. Living in an isolated settlement under the control of the powerful feudal monarch Shikanja Malik, the community struggles to survive within an oppressive system.

At the centre of the story is Jadal, a man determined to protect his people while simply trying to survive. However, as he witnesses their exploitation and the denial of their basic rights, he is gradually pushed into a position of leadership.

What begins as a struggle for recognition and identity eventually grows into a larger fight against the system that has kept the Savaari powerless, transforming Jadal from a survivor into a man willing to challenge the authority that controls his people's lives.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and others in key roles. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action thriller also features a cameo by Keerthy Suresh, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

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