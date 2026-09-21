The Paradise: Nani starrer unveils 3rd single Anjaana Anjaani after 21 corrections in film and A certification

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has recently received its certification and has been rated A. Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the film’s third track, Anjaana Anjaani, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Paradise: After A certification, Nani starrer drops new track Anjaana Anjaani

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of The Paradise unveiled the film’s third single, Anjaana Anjaani. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander , the romantic track has been crooned by Anirudh alongside Sublahshini, with lyrics penned by Kittu Vissapragada.

Check out the track here:

Apart from the Telugu version, the makers have also unveiled Tamil and Hindi versions of the song.

Interestingly, the new track arrives shortly after The Paradise received an A certificate. The film reportedly underwent 21 corrections in total, with its final runtime now standing at 2 hours and 54 minutes.

More about The Paradise

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the challenges faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to confront those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a key figure and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

The makers unveiled the teaser a few days ago, which was packed with high-octane action and offered glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao and others in pivotal roles.

Initially slated for an August 2026 release, the film was later postponed to September 24, with premieres scheduled for September 23.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third instalment in the HIT franchise and starred Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It also featured a cameo appearance by Karthi, hinting at the franchise’s next chapter.

The actor is also expected to headline the action entertainer Bloody Romeo, directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest that the project could be delayed, with the director likely to begin work on OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

While unconfirmed, it is also being speculated that Prithviraj Sukumaran might play a key role in Bloody Romeo.

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