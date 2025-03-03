The Paradise: Nani unleashes ruthless war mode, issues ‘Raw Statement’ and announces film's release date

Nani’s upcoming work front carries some of the most nail-biting action flicks, with Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise. And now, the makers of the latter unveiled a fuming first glimpse from the movie and announced its release date.

Sharing a glimpse of the ‘raw statement’ from the movie, Nani dropped the first glimpse from his upcoming film The Paradise, which features him in a fearsome look. The film’s release date has also been locked on for March 26, 2026.

Well, the 1 minute 46 seconds long clip voices how tales of doves and parrots have often been told in the history but no one has ever deemed to narrate the story of crows, which is a key trope of the movie.

What grabs even more attention is the savage and ferocious look sported by Nani, pulling off a completely rugged physique but a unique two-braided hairdo. The movie thus touts the rise of paradise for the lost souls like crows about whom nobody dares to speak.

The most noteworthy aspect of the first glimpse is also the intriguing background score of the movie, composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, that has brought the perfect tempo for indicating the commencement of the war mode.

Sharing the post, Nani captioned it as “This is our STATEMENT.THE PARADISE WILL RISE.@odela_srikanth & @anirudhofficial MADNESS.#TheParadise IN CINEMAS 26th MARCH 2026.”

For the unversed, The Paradise broke quite the record already prior to its theatrical release as it would be the first film which will be released in Spanish and English, along with other Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali.